Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after buying an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,835,000 after acquiring an additional 81,626 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after acquiring an additional 220,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,831,000 after purchasing an additional 199,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,220. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.