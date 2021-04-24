Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 6,282 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 166.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

EFG opened at $106.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average is $99.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

