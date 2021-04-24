Vision Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after buying an additional 700,034 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.51. The company had a trading volume of 948,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,444. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

