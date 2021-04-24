Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.81. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSXP. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

PSXP opened at $35.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $48.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

