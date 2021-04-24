Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.64. The stock had a trading volume of 410,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,087. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.