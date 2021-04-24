Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,180 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.86% of Exponent worth $93,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 33.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 48.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 22.1% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 543,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,428,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.32. 120,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,262. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.