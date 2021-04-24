Brokerages Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

NYSE:SKX traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.90. 11,696,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,512,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,874,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 288.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 369,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,717,000 after acquiring an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

