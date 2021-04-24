Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $67,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,719,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $12.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $559.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,647. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.95 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $499.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.