Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $42.01 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,526 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $42,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $505.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,314,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,818. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

