U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,274 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $36,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 102,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000.

Several research firms have commented on USPH. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $237,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.00. The company had a trading volume of 67,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.83. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

