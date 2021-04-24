Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 3.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

SCHR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.80. 768,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,457. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.68. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

