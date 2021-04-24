Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to announce $29.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $72.50 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $4.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 616.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $60.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $80.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.65 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $59.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTEM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,201,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,018,806.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 40,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $330,084.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at $77,104,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,601,626 shares of company stock worth $28,449,170 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 318,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

