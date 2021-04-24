Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,157 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,962,000 after acquiring an additional 770,021 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.16. 1,447,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,974. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.