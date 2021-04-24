xBTC Price Reaches $0.51 on Top Exchanges (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, xBTC has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001028 BTC on exchanges. xBTC has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $3,629.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00270558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $504.24 or 0.01020112 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00023357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,614.89 or 1.00373858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.15 or 0.00621391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

