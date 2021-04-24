Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $3,309,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,600.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,005.06 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,508.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,571.97. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $553.61 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

