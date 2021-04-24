Gradient Investments LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $919,008.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,968,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,487,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Snap stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

