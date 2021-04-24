Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 714,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 29,947 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,889,780.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock worth $16,378,091.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.