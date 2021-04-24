Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.