2,500 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Acquired by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,294,000 after acquiring an additional 93,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after buying an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after buying an additional 248,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 326,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

NYSE:PAG traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.60. 195,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,591. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

