Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,571 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,903,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,983,484 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

