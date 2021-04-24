Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,506,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,989 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 2.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Fastenal worth $176,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In related news, Director Michael John Dolan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,350 shares of company stock worth $297,990 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.