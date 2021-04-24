PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average is $140.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

