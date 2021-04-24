Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after buying an additional 488,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after buying an additional 438,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

EPD stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. 4,067,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,474,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

