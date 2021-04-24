Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Boston Private Financial has decreased its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

