Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.03 Per Share

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.028 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.1%.

Shares of MMP opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

