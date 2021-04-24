Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys 29,248 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 839.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.14.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $133.94. The company had a trading volume of 267,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.83 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.82 and a 200-day moving average of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

