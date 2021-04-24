Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will report $1.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $560,000.00. Beam Global posted sales of $1.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $13.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 million to $20.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.03 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $48.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%.

BEEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $508,909. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the first quarter worth $6,221,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beam Global by 522.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,138 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth $7,710,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth $3,792,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $34.47. 234,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

