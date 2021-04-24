Brokerages Expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.07 Million

Brokerages expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to report $253.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.63 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $266.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Shares of STAY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. 2,110,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,242,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,421,000 after buying an additional 281,193 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,825,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after buying an additional 273,976 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,302,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after buying an additional 31,371 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

