S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,031 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $418.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $419.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.04 and a 200-day moving average of $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

