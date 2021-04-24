Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $419.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.