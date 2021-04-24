Barclays Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $70.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target upped by Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STX. Susquehanna reissued a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.75.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $89.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

