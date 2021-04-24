Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading 35.3% Lower This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $447,773.04 and approximately $25,019.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00271076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $505.03 or 0.01023425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,498.84 or 1.00308001 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00023235 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.41 or 0.00620931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

