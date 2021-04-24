EDC Blockchain Price Reaches $0.0272 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $1.25 million and $325,999.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,512.91 or 1.00336528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00124741 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000918 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

