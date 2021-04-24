BIKI Price Tops $0.0495 on Exchanges (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BIKI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. BIKI has a total market cap of $15.60 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00065083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00091194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00652506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.92 or 0.07566678 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ??such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

