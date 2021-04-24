Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 136 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $414.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,379. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.58 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

