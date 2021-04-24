Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky owned 0.07% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDU. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 629,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,876,000 after purchasing an additional 321,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 111,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 91,236 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,013,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,582,000.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of IDU opened at $82.43 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $84.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.