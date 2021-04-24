Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.50.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $358.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.30. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $190.55 and a one year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

