Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 713 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.3% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $230.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The company has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

