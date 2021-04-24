Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $25,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after buying an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after buying an additional 73,021 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 70,527 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $384.92 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $228.71 and a 52-week high of $388.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

