Heineken (HEINY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th.

Shares of HEINY opened at $58.66 on Friday. Heineken has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $58.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Get Heineken alerts:

HEINY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. ING Group cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Heineken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.