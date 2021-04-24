Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

