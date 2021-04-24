T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after buying an additional 127,941 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.48.

TMUS traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.81 and a twelve month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

