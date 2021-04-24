Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $30.11 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $6.86 on Friday, hitting $259.78. 3,563,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $259.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

