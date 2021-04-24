Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,734 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in The Trade Desk by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 5,293.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total transaction of $38,097,061.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,425,315.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,134 shares of company stock valued at $227,998,344 over the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $26.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $726.49. The company had a trading volume of 445,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $972.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $697.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $764.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 248.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.