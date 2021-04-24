Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires 487 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $257.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,742. The firm has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

