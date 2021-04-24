Herc (NYSE:HRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $100.24. The stock had a trading volume of 368,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,196. Herc has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

