Fortis Capital Management LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zscaler by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,314,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.26. 1,497,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -213.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.90 and a twelve month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $1,366,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,557,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,812 shares of company stock worth $12,700,273 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.93.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.