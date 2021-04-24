Fortis Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,437. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.61 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,502,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,985,288 over the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.06.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

