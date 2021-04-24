Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 563,151 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 749.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 332,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 203,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $25.55. 816,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,510. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

