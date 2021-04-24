Fortis Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 966.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. MSCI comprises 1.3% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $351,057,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MSCI by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,569,000 after acquiring an additional 158,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in MSCI by 36,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $14.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $486.50. The company had a trading volume of 434,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,188. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.62. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $488.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.